Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:55 PM
Bangabandhu Gold Cup

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka meet today in a bid to secure semis

Burundi in semis as Group-B champion

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National Football Team having practice ahead of the crucial match against Sri Lanka in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Football on Saturday. photo: BFF

Palestine boys won over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the other rivals of Group-A of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup, and already confirmed the semis as the first team while these two sides are engaging today (Sunday) in the last match of the group upon which their confirmation to play semi-final is depending on.
Bangladesh or Sri Lanka will need full three points to confirm the next round of the event.
The defending champion Palestine won the first match against Bangladesh by 2-0 margin and repeated the same margin win against the Lankans in the second match.
Host Bangladesh is ranked 187th in FIFA World Ranking while its opponent today is ranked 205th.
So far, the boys in red and green jerseys played 16 matches against the Lankans while won 10 and lost four. But, in their last match against the rivals in August last year, Bangladesh boys lost it by 1-0 to the opponents.
The Lankans played better in their Friday match against strong Palestine and hold them well yet the Arab boys managed to break the deadlock scoring two in the injury time. Therefore, Bangladesh is not locking down upon the rival. The players indicted that they got special plans for Sri Lanka.




In the meantime, Alike Palestine, Burundi also moved to the semis as group champion. The East African country won a 3-1 match over Seychelles on Saturday.  


