Tamim, Rubel return in Tigers' T20i squad



Pakistan's cricketers warm up during a training camp at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on January 18, 2020, ahead of the upcoming Twenty20 cricket series against Bangladesh. photo: AFP

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das are the five openers. Afif Hossain also opened for Rajshahi Royals in Bangabanhdu BPL though he bats at seven in national team.

Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud are the seamers in the troop while Mahedi Hasan is the lone specialist off-spinner. Aminul Islam Biplob, a part-time leggy, bears a good track record representing Bangladesh in shorter format games in recent times, is the another spinner in the squad. Bangladesh consequently, might feel the necessity of specialist spinners in a tournament in the subcontinent.

Regular T20i skipper Mahmudullah will lead the side full of young bloods. The good news for Bangladesh team is return of veteran opener Tamim Iqbal, who went in rest after World Cup in May-June last year. He therefore, missed Sri Lanka tour, home series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. Tamim was supposed to back in action during Bangladesh's tour to India in October but withdrew his name to stay next to his expectant wife, who had given birth to a baby girl in the following month.

Experienced quick Rubel Hossain and young off-spinning all-rounder Mahedi Hasan also regained national call. Mahedi had been outstanding with both bat and ball in last BPL representing Dhaka Platoon outfit. He bagged 12 wickets with a best figure of three for 13 and scored 253 runs with three fifties as batsman. Mahedi played lone T20i match against Sri Lanka two years back.

Speedster Hasan Mahmud got maiden call after Bangabandhu BPL flare. He delivered 140 Km/h ball during just late BPL, scalped 12 wickets in the event and got immediate reward.

Mohammad Mithun however, is the only regular middle-order batsman in the squad aside Mahmudullah in dearth of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. Shakib remained out since he is ban from all sort of cricket for one year.

Mushfiq on the other hand, kept himself away from Pakistan tour for security concern while Mosaddek Hossain was dropped, who went out of action for about one and a half month for a severe injury. Beside Mosaddek, Imrul Kayes also remained out for a hamstring injury, who had been under BCB's consideration as the best replacement of Mushfiq. Imrul was tremendous with bat coming at middle order in BPL.

Spinning all-rounder Mehidy Miraz also remained absent, who was hardly seen to round arms with the ball rather was seen to open with the bat for Khulna Tigers. Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider Rony and Taijul Islam are the three names for India tour were trimmed.

All Bangladesh coaching staffs sans head coach Russell Domingo and team physio Julian Calefato, also will not travel with the team.

Tigers will fly to Lahore on January 23, the day before the 1st game of the series. The three matches will be held on January 24, 25 and 27 respectively and Bangladesh team will return home on January 28. Bangladesh Test team will travel Pakistan in February to play solitary Test and will make the 3rd visit of the year to play another Test and one-off ODI series in April.



SQUAD

Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Md Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

















