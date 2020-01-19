

I'll tour Pakistan if security situation improves: Mushfiqur

But the 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman also said that he will tour Pakistan only if their security situation gets better and remains consistent.

"I have already informed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that I am not going to Pakistan for the upcoming series. I have submitted an official letter, and BCB accepted that. Not just T20Is, I am unavailable for the entire series," Mushfiqur told the media after the final of just-concluded Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

"My family is afraid of the security condition of Pakistan. In this situation, I can't go to Pakistan and play cricket there. It is always tough for me to sit down from a series of Bangladesh national team," he added.

Mushfiqur also said that he had a proposal to play in Pakistan Super League (PSL) but he refused it because of the event will take place in Pakistan this time around.

"My family is not permitting me to go to Pakistan. Cricket is not bigger than the life. But at the same time, I would like to say that the situation of Pakistan is better than before. I toured Pakistan in 2008 before that incident (terror attack on Sri Lankan team in 2009). Pakistan is a wonderful place to play cricket. The wickets of Pakistan are batting-friendly and I will miss playing there. But if the situation gets better and remains better consistently, I would definitely love to go to Pakistan to play cricket," Mushfiqur added.

Mushfiqur believes his vacant place will be filled

easily and who will get chance will try his best for Bangladesh team. He concluded by saying: "There are many players who did well in BPL and in India series. I will expect them to play well in the upcoming series as well. It's an opportunity for the young guys. It's really tough to play good cricket against a team like Pakistan in their home. But I believe the boys will pose a strong

challenge." -UNB

















