Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:55 PM
latest Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Sports

I'll tour Pakistan if security situation improves: Mushfiqur

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

I'll tour Pakistan if security situation improves: Mushfiqur

I'll tour Pakistan if security situation improves: Mushfiqur

Bangladesh stalwart and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim revealed that he will not be available for the entire away series against Pakistan as he didn't get the permission from the  family for the tour.
But the 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman also said that he will tour Pakistan only if their security situation gets better and remains consistent.
"I have already informed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)  that I am not going to Pakistan for the upcoming series. I have submitted an official letter, and BCB accepted that. Not just T20Is, I am unavailable for the entire series," Mushfiqur told the media after the final of just-concluded Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.
"My family is afraid of the security condition of Pakistan. In this situation, I can't go to Pakistan and play cricket there. It is always tough for me to sit down from a series of Bangladesh national team," he added.
Mushfiqur also said that he had a proposal to play in Pakistan Super League (PSL) but he refused it because of the event will take place in Pakistan this time around.
"My family is not permitting me to go to Pakistan. Cricket is not bigger than the life. But at the same time, I would like to say that the situation of Pakistan is better than before. I toured Pakistan in 2008 before that incident (terror attack on Sri Lankan team in 2009). Pakistan is a wonderful place to play cricket. The wickets of Pakistan are batting-friendly and I will miss playing there. But if the situation gets better and remains better consistently, I would definitely love to go to Pakistan to play cricket," Mushfiqur added.
Mushfiqur believes his vacant place will be filled
easily and who will get chance will try his best for Bangladesh team. He concluded by saying: "There are many players who did well in BPL and in India series. I will expect them to play well in the upcoming series as well. It's an opportunity for the young guys. It's really tough to play good cricket against a team like Pakistan in their home. But I believe the boys will pose a strong
challenge."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Osaka vows to block out negatives after toughest year
Nadal's tips after defying injury to reach third decade on top
Federer has low expectations at Australian Open
Liverpool's long title wait a warning for Man Utd
Guardiola won't watch Liverpool face Man Utd
Shanto, Mahedi eying to cement the place in nat'l team
Don't panic: Kohli says India ready for Australia showdown
Six matches of Bangabandhu National Women's Handball decided in opener


Latest News
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft