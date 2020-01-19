Unhygienic liquid diet in the market







Many liquid diet items are available in the market but most of them are found unhealthy. Jar water and most of the bottled liquid diet items are neither safe nor pure found in the market. Doctors say that these are not hygienic at all and responsible for many diseases. Huge date expired liquid diet items are found available in the local shops and markets.



Lack of government monitoring and proper follow up by BSTI and Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, two government autonomous watchdog, is the main cause of such harmful unhygienic items available in the market. Consumers have no other way but devour those unsafe liquid diet items without knowing it. Bangladesh Food Safety Authority has been formed by the government but their logistics support in the markets is not enough to protect the consumers' right.



Consumers are always vocal to take stern action against those liquid diet items producers. In the developed countries, government does not compromise at all regarding any food items monitoring but our government is far away from that steps. We urge the government not to compromise this foods related adulteration and crime.











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka

