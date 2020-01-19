The way to control anti-competitive practices by firms



Abdul Quaiyum



Anti-competitive agreement: Agreements among firms likely to cause appreciable adverse effects on competition are called anti-competitive agreement. These agreements are usually verbal, informal and secret. This may be divided into Horizontal and Vertical Agreement. Horizontal Agreement is an agreement between competing firms operating in the same economic spheres in which information on pricing, technology and products is shared to create greater efficiency and market advantage. This is related to cartel. There are different types of Horizontal Agreements discussed below.



Price fixing: Price fixing involves manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers agreeing to raise, fix or otherwise maintain prices. Price fixing agreements are formed by firms in an attempt to collectively behave as a monopoly. Firms intentionally engage in manipulating price creates a situation where competitors set same prices on their product and it negatively affects others in the market place.



Bid rigging: It is an illegal practice by competing parties to choose the winner of a bidding process through submitting uncompetitive bids by others to secure contracts at raised prices, thereby undermining free market competition. As a result of bid rigging the party inviting the tender is likely to pay more than it would if the tender was competitive.

Market allocating agreements: These are agreements in which firms divide markets among themselves in various ways such as geographical area or size or type of customer and agree to sell only to their allotted segment of the market.



Output restricting agreements: It involves an agreement between competitors to limit the quantity of goods or services available in the market. By controlling the supply or production of goods or services, the cartel is able to indirectly increase prices to maximize their profit. Vertical agreements on the contrary, are agreements between firms at different level of the supply chain. There are some types of vertical agreements discussed below.

Tie in sale agreement: This is a vertical agreement where a manufacturer sells a product and forces the customer to buy all complementary products exclusively from him. The customer may not want the second product, or may be able to purchase it elsewhere, at a lower price.



Exclusive supply agreement: It is a legal document created between two firms by entering into agreement of supplying each other with exclusive products or services. It prevents input of making drug supplier from selling another buyer. The drug maker will then able to raise prices for its medicine.

Exclusive distribution agreement: Distribution is the method a firm has to cross three main types of channels. Exclusive Distribution is an agreement between a supplier and a retailer granting the retailer exclusive rights within a specific geographical area to carry the supplier's product.

Refusal to deal: A refusal to deal can be an agreement between competing firms to boycott another firm by refusing to do business with them. A refusal to deal harms the boycotted firm by cutting them off from market. This may lead to competing firm controlling the market by unreasonably restricting competition.



Resale price maintenance: It is an agreement between a manufacturer and a wholesaler or retailer not to sell a product below a specified price. It is a system in which the price for an item is fixed by manufacturer and the retailer is not allowed to sell it at a lower price.



Quantity forcing: It refers to pricing schemes that reward a buyer for purchasing some threshold quantity from a firm. Thus, a firm can profitably use quantity forcing to exclude rivals, reducing overall welfare and harming some buyers.



Abuse of dominant position: Dominant position means the position of strength enjoyed by a firm that enables it to behave independently of its competitors, customers, suppliers and ultimately the final consumer prevailing in the relevant market. A dominant firm holding such market power would have the ability to set prices above the competitive level to sell products of an inferior quality or to reduce the rate of innovation below the level that would exist in a competitive market.



There is abuse of dominant position when a firm with a significant degree of power in a market engages in prevent, restrict or lessen competition. Dominant position of a firm may be examined by market share and its competition in relevant market. A dominant position is not in itself anti-competitive, but if the firm exploits this position to eliminate competition, it is considered to have abused it. It is not illegal to hold a dominant position, since a dominant position can be obtained by legitimate means of competition, for example by inventing and selling a better product.



In order to control anti-competitive practices such as anti-competitive agreement and abuse of dominant position, competition authority fell into problem to find out the form of anti-competitive behaviour. Competition authority can investigate the matter by collecting the information on production cost, capacity utilization, quantity of production, quantity of sale, quality of the goods, price of input, market share in the market etc.



Prohibition of combination: A combination is an agreement that unites two existing firms into one new to gain market share, reduce costs of operation, expands to new territories, unite common products, grow revenues and increase profit - all of which should benefit the firm shareholders. After a merger, share of the new firm are distributed to existing share holder of both original firms. From a legal point of view, a merger is a legal consolidation of two entities into one, whereas an acquisition occurs when one entity takes ownership of another entity's stock, equity interests or assets.



Reduced competition due to combination of powerful enterprises leads to increase unemployment having a very drastic and adverse effect on the economy of the country. Thus, prohibition of combination is required while these are likely to reduce competition in the market and lead to high prices, lower quality goods and services or less innovation. Combination is divided into horizontal, vertical and conglomerate.



Specification of threshold limit constitutes a vital aspect of combination. If the specified threshold limits in respect of value of turnover or value of assets are crossed then parties to the combination have to notify about the combination to the Competition Authority. The turn over shall be determined by taking into account the values of sales of goods and services. On the other hand, the value of assets shall be determined by taking the book value of the assets as shown in the audited books of account of the firm, the financial year immediately preceding the financial year in which the date of proposed combination falls, as reduced by depreciation.



In order to evaluate appreciable adverse effect of combination on competition, factors such as actual level of competition through imports in the market, extent of barriers to entry into market, combination being able to significantly and sustainably increase of profit, market share, nature and extent of vertical combination, nature and extent of innovation, whether the benefit of the combination outweigh the adverse impact of the combination etc may be considered.



Competition Commission of Bangladesh (CCB) has been established by the Competition Act, 2012. CCB is working on this and successfully control anti-competitive practices in some places so far as it is known. This will help to save consumer or user on the one hand and on the other small producer.



The writer is former member, Bangladesh Tariff Commission,

Ministry of Commerce































