Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:54 PM
latest Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Business

China's Ant aims for $200b price tag in pvt share sales

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 18: Ant Financial shares are being offered privately at levels which value the Chinese financial giant at $200 billion, two people with knowledge of the discussions said, lifting it up the ranks of the most valuable unlisted companies.
Alibaba affiliate Ant, which had an implied valuation of $150 billion during a 2018 fundraising, is preparing to step up plans for eventually going public in Hong Kong and mainland China, three other sources told Reuters.
Speculation has grown that Ant, the world's largest so-called "unicorn" - a newly-formed unlisted tech firm valued at $1 billion or more - is working toward an IPO this year.
Its advisers have recently app­roached potential buyers of the unlisted shares, the first two people said, as Ant seeks to tidy up its shareholder base ahead of any listing.
An Ant Financial spokesman said the company does not have a plan or timetable for an intial public offering (IPO).
Small holdings of Ant shares were traded in the secondary market at a $200 billion valuation late last year, another person familiar with the situation said. All of the people declined to comment due to confidentiality restrictions.
Investors worldwide are scrutinising valuations for "unicorns" more closely after last year's collapse in value of the once-hyped office space provider WeWork.




Some Ant investors packaged their shares into wealth management products so may not technically still hold them all, potentially complicating regulatory approval for an IPO.
Some executives are also selling some of their shares which are held via limited partnership schemes controlled by Alibaba founder Jack Ma, one of the first two sources said.    -Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
China's Ant aims for $200b price tag in pvt share sales
Turkey adjusts gold limits in lira reserve requirements
Troubled UK airline Flybe says seeking govt loan
US-Bangla airlines adds 12th aircraft to its fleet
Vodafone Indiaâ€™s shares plunge almost 40pc
After Indiaâ€™s Amazon snub, Narendra Modiâ€™s party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post
Global equities gain on trade deal, Chinese data
Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism


Latest News
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is Indiaâ€™s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of â€˜degenerateâ€™ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft