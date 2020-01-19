Video
Sunday, 19 January, 2020
US-Bangla airlines adds 12th aircraft to its fleet

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

US-Bangla airlines, country's one of the private carriers on Friday added a brand new 72-seat turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft to its fleet under n expansionary plan to increase its flight frequency on domestic and regional routes.
The new aircraft is the 12th US-Bangla aircraft with the airliner with four existing Boeing 737-800, three DASH8-Q400 and four ATR 72-600 to make it the largest fleet in the countries private airlines, a press release said here today
The new aircraft landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 3.25 pm flying from France after refueling in Egypt and Oman.




The US-Bangla airlines is set to get one more aircraft of the same model this month while it has a plan to procure four more narrow-bodied aircraft by June next. It is working on an ambitious plan to contribute to make Bangladesh a tourism hub in this region.




