Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:54 PM
latest Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Business

Vodafone India’s shares plunge almost 40pc

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

MUMBAI, Jan 18: Shares in Vodafone's Indian unit plunged almost 40 per cent on Friday after officials rejected its appeal against paying $4 billion in back fees, raising questions about the British giant's future in the country.
Vodafone's chief executive had in November already cast doubt about its continued presence in India after its local joint venture Vodafone Idea posted a record quarterly loss.
The same month Vodafone Idea and other firms in the beleaguered Indian telecom sector were ordered to pay a combined $13 billion in past spectrum and licence fees.
An appeal by Vodafone and Bharti Airtel, which was told to pay $3 billion, was rejected on Thursday, with the Supreme Court also refusing to allow the payments to be staggered.
The news saw Vodafone's share price collapse 39 per cent to 3.65 rupees before they recovered to 4.60 rupees, though the firm has warned the huge bill may force it to cease operations. However, Bharti Airtel, which has managed to raise the necessary cash, gained about six per cent.
The only beneficiary is seen as Reliance Jio, the operator owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani whose 2016 launch sparked a brutal price war and which escaped with a relatively light $1.8 billion bill.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China's Ant aims for $200b price tag in pvt share sales
Turkey adjusts gold limits in lira reserve requirements
Troubled UK airline Flybe says seeking govt loan
US-Bangla airlines adds 12th aircraft to its fleet
Vodafone India’s shares plunge almost 40pc
After India’s Amazon snub, Narendra Modi’s party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post
Global equities gain on trade deal, Chinese data
Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism


Latest News
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft