Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:53 PM
latest Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Business

National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd Chairman Md. Nurun Newaz Salim

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd Chairman Md. Nurun Newaz Salim

National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd Chairman Md. Nurun Newaz Salim

National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd Chairman Md. Nurun Newaz Salim along with Risk Management Committee Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader, Head of Operations Muhammad H. Kafi and other senior officials distributing blankets among the poor and helpless cold stricken people at the distribution ceremony held at bank's head office in the city recently. Later, Executives and Officers of the Bank distributed blankets among cold stricken people of Kamalapur, High Court, Palashi More and Shantinagar area during mid night. Besides, NCC Bank handed over huge number of blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund as well as distributed through different branches all over the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China's Ant aims for $200b price tag in pvt share sales
Turkey adjusts gold limits in lira reserve requirements
Troubled UK airline Flybe says seeking govt loan
US-Bangla airlines adds 12th aircraft to its fleet
Vodafone India’s shares plunge almost 40pc
After India’s Amazon snub, Narendra Modi’s party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post
Global equities gain on trade deal, Chinese data
Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism


Latest News
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft