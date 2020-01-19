

National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd Chairman Md. Nurun Newaz Salim along with Risk Management Committee Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader, Head of Operations Muhammad H. Kafi and other senior officials distributing blankets among the poor and helpless cold stricken people at the distribution ceremony held at bank's head office in the city recently. Later, Executives and Officers of the Bank distributed blankets among cold stricken people of Kamalapur, High Court, Palashi More and Shantinagar area during mid night. Besides, NCC Bank handed over huge number of blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund as well as distributed through different branches all over the country.