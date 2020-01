Sonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan delivering speech

















Sonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan delivering speech at the inauguration of Customer/Client-Relationship Management Course at the conference room in Head Office in the city on Saturday. The Training course conducted by Ghulam Sumdany Don. Among Others General manager Md. Abul Hashem and the high officials were also present on that programme.