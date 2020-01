BanglaCAT Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Tareque Ahammod along with Head of Machine Sales

BanglaCAT Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Tareque Ahammod along with Head of Machine Sales Division Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain, officials, businessmen and contractors pose at a product showcasing expo organised by BanglaCAT held at Jaflong, Sylhet recently. The programme took place to highlight and share all the features of SEM 665D Wheel Loader with live product demonstration.