Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:53 PM
latest Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Business

Radisson to start operation in Khulna early 2022

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

Radisson Hotel Group South Asia Chairman and Adviser KB Kachru (middle) and the Grand Hotel Hospitality Ltd Chairman Gazi Mizanur Rahman, Managing Director Gazi Shezan Tanvir and other top officials of both the companies pose at a signing ceremony held in the city recently.

Radisson Hotel Group South Asia Chairman and Adviser KB Kachru (middle) and the Grand Hotel Hospitality Ltd Chairman Gazi Mizanur Rahman, Managing Director Gazi Shezan Tanvir and other top officials of both the companies pose at a signing ceremony held in the city recently.

Radisson Hotel Group in partnership with the Grand Hotel and Hospitality Ltd will set up a new luxury hotel in Khulna.  
To this effect, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia Chairman and Adviser KB Kachru and the Grand Hotel Hospitality Ltd Chairman Gazi Mizanur Rahman have recently inked a deal on behalf of their respective organisations.
Grand Hotel Managing Director Gazi Shezan Tanvir and other top officials of both the companies attended the signing ceremony, according to press release.
The new five-star hospitality facility will be the fourth franchise of the Radisson Hotel group in Bangladesh, which is scheduled to be operational by the early 2022.
The new Radisson Hotel will accommodate 150 world class rooms, four dining facilities, specialised restaurant, coffee shop, convention hall, meeting room among others required amenities.
The Radisson Group has established two franchises in Dhaka and Chittagong, while a move is underway to establish another one in Cox's Bazar, the statement added.




The importance of Khulna is being enhanced with the implementation of Padma Bridge, Khan Zahan Ali Airport and EPZ of Mongla sea port.
Besides the Sundarban-based tourism is also expected to bolster establishment of luxury hotels and resorts in the divisional city, the statement added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China's Ant aims for $200b price tag in pvt share sales
Turkey adjusts gold limits in lira reserve requirements
Troubled UK airline Flybe says seeking govt loan
US-Bangla airlines adds 12th aircraft to its fleet
Vodafone India’s shares plunge almost 40pc
After India’s Amazon snub, Narendra Modi’s party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post
Global equities gain on trade deal, Chinese data
Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism


Latest News
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft