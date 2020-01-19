Radisson to start operation in Khulna early 2022



Radisson Hotel Group South Asia Chairman and Adviser KB Kachru (middle) and the Grand Hotel Hospitality Ltd Chairman Gazi Mizanur Rahman, Managing Director Gazi Shezan Tanvir and other top officials of both the companies pose at a signing ceremony held in the city recently.

To this effect, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia Chairman and Adviser KB Kachru and the Grand Hotel Hospitality Ltd Chairman Gazi Mizanur Rahman have recently inked a deal on behalf of their respective organisations.

Grand Hotel Managing Director Gazi Shezan Tanvir and other top officials of both the companies attended the signing ceremony, according to press release.

The new five-star hospitality facility will be the fourth franchise of the Radisson Hotel group in Bangladesh, which is scheduled to be operational by the early 2022.

The new Radisson Hotel will accommodate 150 world class rooms, four dining facilities, specialised restaurant, coffee shop, convention hall, meeting room among others required amenities.

The Radisson Group has established two franchises in Dhaka and Chittagong, while a move is underway to establish another one in Cox's Bazar, the statement added.









The importance of Khulna is being enhanced with the implementation of Padma Bridge, Khan Zahan Ali Airport and EPZ of Mongla sea port.

Besides the Sundarban-based tourism is also expected to bolster establishment of luxury hotels and resorts in the divisional city, the statement added.



