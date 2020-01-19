Video
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:53 PM
Gold edges higher in London

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

LONDON, Jan 18: Gold prices edged higher on Friday, but was still on track to post its biggest weekly decline in about two months as solid Chinese data and a preliminary US-China trade deal improved risk appetite.
World shares hit record highs after data showed China's economy was stabilising and the world's second-largest economy ended 2019 on a somewhat firmer note as the trade truce revived business confidence. Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,556.56 per ounce as of 1059 GMT, but was heading for a weekly drop of about 0.4pc - its biggest since the week ended Nov 8. US gold futures rose 0.4pc to $1,556.70.    -Reuters


