BBF holds Retail Congress 2020 in city

To develop skills and knowledge within retail professionals, Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) organised the Bangladesh Retail Congress 2020, with the participation of around 300 professionals at Le Méridien, Dhaka on SaturdayPresented by Shwapno and powered by Apex, the theme of the event for this year was "The Future of Retail." There were 3 Keynote sessions, 4 Panel discussions, 3 Insight Sessions & 3 Case Study Presentations.ACI Logistics Ltd. (Shwapno) Human Resource Head Shah Md. Rijvi Rony delivered the inauguration at the event which was also addressed by BBF Founder and Managing Director Shariful Islam.Hemant Mehta, Managing Director, Kantar, & Chief Strategy Officer, Kantar South Asia; Manukrishna Nair, Development Director, Fitch India; and Pulak Chowdhury, Business Head, Multi Brand Channel, Puma Group, presented the key note papers at the different session where the discussant wereAshraf Bin Taj, Managing Director, International Distribution Company (Pvt.) Ltd. and President, Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB); Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director, ACI Logistics Ltd. (Shwapno); Mirajul Huq, Chief Executive Officer, Bagdoom.com; Sumbal Momen, Director, Pride Group; Nazmul Karim Chowdhury, Executive Vice President, Head of Brand & Communications, Prime Bank Limited and Sonia Bashir Kabir, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, Dmoney Bangladesh Ltd among others.