After China truce, analysts fear Trump may seek new targets





"This deal may cause short-term relief, but it's just a stage," said Sylvain Broyer, European chief economist at Standard and Poor's, calling it "the tip of the iceberg" of global trade tensions.

"Trade tensions could move on, and Europe could find itself at the centre of the debate," he said.

EU officials remember only too well the tariffs the World Trade Organisation (WTO) allowed Washington to slap on European products in retaliation for rule-breaking subsidies paid to the Airbus aircraft maker.

Another reminder of Trump's willingness to weaponise trade came on Thursday when Germany's defence minister confirmed a report that the US was threatening to impose a 25pc tariff on EU car exports if European governments continued to back the Iran nuclear deal.

"The question is now how the US behaves towards towards Europe," said Johan Bjerkem, an analyst at the European Policy Centre in Brussels. -AFP























