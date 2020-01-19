Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:52 PM
latest Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Business

Malaysia bets on diplomacy to tackle India palm oil curbs

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18: Malaysia does not want to escalate a palm oil spat with India by talking of any retaliation for now, two government sources said on Thursday, after the prime minister's media adviser called for tighter regulations on Indian expatriates and products.
Malaysia is instead betting on diplomacy to quell India's anger at Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaking out against two recent Indian domestic policies, which critics say discriminate against Muslims in the country.
India, the world's biggest buyer of edible oils, last week set restrictions on imports of refined palm oil and informally asked traders to stop importing all kinds of palm oil from Malaysia.
Sources said the moves were in retaliation for Mahathir's criticism of India stripping the autonomy of occupied Kashmir and a new citizenship law.
The moves are expected to hurt Malaysia badly as it is the world's second biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia, and India has been its biggest market for five years.
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said New Delhi had not imposed any curbs on imports from Malaysia, and that the government was not contemplating any restrictions.
However, he added without elaborating that if India did impose curbs, they would apply to all countries uniformly.




One of the sources - both declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media - said that Malaysia's palm oil minister briefly told cabinet on Wednesday that her efforts to resolve the issue would revolve around engagements with Indian industry and government officials.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China's Ant aims for $200b price tag in pvt share sales
Turkey adjusts gold limits in lira reserve requirements
Troubled UK airline Flybe says seeking govt loan
US-Bangla airlines adds 12th aircraft to its fleet
Vodafone India’s shares plunge almost 40pc
After India’s Amazon snub, Narendra Modi’s party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post
Global equities gain on trade deal, Chinese data
Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism


Latest News
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft