Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:22 PM
Home Front Page

AL won’t oppose if EC changes city election date: Quader

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the government and the ruling party will not oppose if the Election Commission (EC) changes the date of elections to two Dhaka city corporations.
He also suggested the EC to sit with the Hindu Community leaders to resolve the problem over
the voting date as the existing one coincides with Saraswati Puja.
"If the Election Commission thinks about changing the election date, they can do it as they've the jurisdiction. Awami League and the government have nothing to do in this regard. We've also no objection to it," Quader said.
He came up with the remarks while speaking at a press briefing at Awami League President's Dhanmondi office after a meeting of their party.
Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said their meeting discussed various issues, including the voting on the day of Saraswati Puja.
He refuted Oikyafront Convener Dr Kamal Hossain's remark that the government did an unjust act by fixing the voting date on the day of Puja of the Hindu community members, saying the government has no role in this matter.
"The Election Commission is an independent institution, and they have the only jurisdiction to make the election schedule. The government has nothing to do in this regard. So, it's not a justified remark that the government did an unjust act," the minister said.




Stating that Saraswati Puja is the second largest religious festival of the Hindu community, he said the Commission should hold talks with leaders of the community to find out a decent, acceptable, logical and realistic solution.
Earlier on Thursday, Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad general secretary advocate Rana Dasgupta condemned the fixing voting date on January 30 as it coincides with Saraswati Puja. He called upon the EC to change the voting date.
Meanwhile, a group of Dhaka University students continued their movement demanding deferment of the polls to the two Dhaka city corporations slated for January 30.
The Supreme Court chamber judge is likely to hold a hearing on the appeal filed on Thursday challenging the High Court order that turned down a writ petition seeking deferment of the January-30 elections.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL won’t oppose if EC changes city election date: Quader
‘Fake votes possible only if centres captured’
China’s Xi vows ‘new era’ of Myanmar ties after red carpet welcome
10 DU students fall sick during fast-unto-death
Hindu Mohajote threatens to boycott  city polls on Puja day
Dhaka, Delhi talk jt study on economic partnership deal
Royals clinch crown smashing Tigers by 21 runs
Breakthrough in preventing dengue


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft