Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:21 PM
‘Fake votes possible only if centres captured’

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam on Friday said fake votes are possible through electronic voting machines (EVMs) only if polling stations are occupied.
The commissioner said this while addressing a workshop of election
officials at Azimpur
Government Girls School and College in the capital.
Terming election official 'King' Rafiqul said, "You (election officials) are the king for a day. Your responsibility is to ensure identify and demarcate the polling centre. None can enter centres without permission excepting polls officials and members of law enforcing agencies," he added.
Warning the presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, he said, "If you fail to protect the kingdom, you will be responsible for it."


