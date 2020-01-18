Video
10 DU students fall sick during fast-unto-death

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
DU Correspondent

At least 10 students of Dhaka University fell sick on the second day of their fast-unto-death on Friday afternoon demanding deferment of the polls to the two Dhaka city corporations slated for January 30.
Three of the sick students were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) while the rest were being administered intravenous saline as their condition had deteriorated.
DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzman met the protesting students and expressed solidarity with them.
"Their demand is logical and I urge the Election Commission to reconsider the date for holding the polls," he said.
Around 40 students of the university went on the hunger strike on the
campus on Thursday afternoon demanding deferment of the polls. Election Commission Secretary M Alamgir on Wednesday said the students were staging demonstration out of misunderstanding as Saraswati Puja will be celebrated on January 29 while the voting to the DSCC and DNCC will be held on January 30.
Emerging from a meeting at Nirbachan Bhaban, the commission secretary said there was no way to change the voting date as SSC examination will start on February 1.
He said the High Court rejected a writ petition in this regard and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad are yet to file any appeal against the HC order.
Earlier on Tuesday, the High Court turned down a writ petition seeking its directive to defer the elections to the two Dhaka city corporations.
The EC announced the polls date on December 22 last year. The day coincides with the Saraswati Puja. The announcement was met with criticism and protests.
Jatiya Oikyafront Convener Dr Kamal Hossain on Thursday said holding polls on the day of Saraswati Puja is an unjust act.
In Hinduism, Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge and learning, and the Puja is held at educational institutions.
Polling stations will be set up at different educational institutions in the city during the polls, which, many fear will hamper the Saraswati Puja celebrations.


