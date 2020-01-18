Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:21 PM
Home Front Page

Hindu Mohajote threatens to boycott  city polls on Puja day

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

A platform of Hindus in Bangladesh has threatened to boycott the Dhaka city elections if the Election Commission go ahead with the polls as scheduled on the day of Saraswati Puja.
The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote said they will perform their rituals on the streets in front of the National Press Club before bringing out a procession with black flags at 8 am on Jan 30, if the election is not rescheduled.
The EC has lost the Hindu community's trust by scheduling the election on the day of Saraswati Puja, the organisation said at a media briefing on Friday.
Its spokesperson Polash Kanti Dey demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner and said, "Those who want to hold an election without considering the rights of a certain community should not hold a constitutional post."
He urged candidates from all political parties to express solidarity with the demand to reschedule the city elections. "We don't have any faith in this commission anymore," said Polash.    -bdnews24.fcom


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL won’t oppose if EC changes city election date: Quader
‘Fake votes possible only if centres captured’
China’s Xi vows ‘new era’ of Myanmar ties after red carpet welcome
10 DU students fall sick during fast-unto-death
Hindu Mohajote threatens to boycott  city polls on Puja day
Dhaka, Delhi talk jt study on economic partnership deal
Royals clinch crown smashing Tigers by 21 runs
Breakthrough in preventing dengue


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft