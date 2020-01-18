Video
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:21 PM
Dhaka, Delhi talk jt study on economic partnership deal

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020

Bangladesh and India have discussed a number of issues of mutual interest including border haats and joint study for the proposed 'Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement' between the two countries.
Both sides also held extensive discussions on India-Bangladesh CEOs' Forum, sharing of trade data, regional connectivity initiatives, harmonization of standards, upgradation of border trading infrastructure and facilitation of business visas.
The issues came up for discussion at the Commerce Secretary level meeting between India and Bangladesh held in New Delhi on January 15-16.
The Bangladesh delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Dr Md JafarUddin while the Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary of India Anup Wadhawan.
The meeting was preceded by the 12th meeting of
the Joint Working Group (JWG) on trade, at the level of additional secretaries of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India and Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh on January 13-14 in New Delhi.
Technical discussions were held in detail on various areas of mutual interest in trade and commerce, according to Press Information Bureau of India.
It was agreed that the next meetings of the Commerce Secretaries and the JWG will be held in Bangladesh, at mutually convenient dates.        -UNB


