Dhaka, Delhi talk jt study on economic partnership deal





Both sides also held extensive discussions on India-Bangladesh CEOs' Forum, sharing of trade data, regional connectivity initiatives, harmonization of standards, upgradation of border trading infrastructure and facilitation of business visas.

The issues came up for discussion at the Commerce Secretary level meeting between India and Bangladesh held in New Delhi on January 15-16.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Dr Md JafarUddin while the Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary of India Anup Wadhawan.

The meeting was preceded by the 12th meeting of

the Joint Working Group (JWG) on trade, at the level of additional secretaries of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India and Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh on January 13-14 in New Delhi.

Technical discussions were held in detail on various areas of mutual interest in trade and commerce, according to Press Information Bureau of India.

It was agreed that the next meetings of the Commerce Secretaries and the JWG will be held in Bangladesh, at mutually convenient dates. -UNB

















