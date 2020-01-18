Royals clinch crown smashing Tigers by 21 runs



Players of Rajshahi Royals celebrating after winning the final match of the Bangabandhu BPL T20 2019 against Khulna Tigers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday. Photo: BCB

The gallery was jam pact with over 27 thousand spectators. Khulna invited Rajshahi to bat first winning the toss and got early breakthrough. Afif Hossain failed to feat himself. He went for 10 runs. Liton Das pairing with Irfan Shukkur, stood valuable 49-run's partnership, who had departed for 25 runs. Pakistan-buy Shoaib Malik had gone cheaply for nine but Shukkur picked up a half century before being preyed by Mohammad Amir. He hammered KTs bowlers on the way to his 52 off 35 with six boundaries and two over boundaries.

RRs posted 43 for one after powerplay overs and got team hundred from 15 overs. They added 70 more runs from death overs soaring on wild slog from Mohammad Nawaz (3) and skipper Andre Russell. Nawaz butchered KTs bowlers to remain unbeaten with over-200 strike rated 41 runs hitting six rope kissing shots along with two over the top blasts while Russ stayed with 27 runs from 16 facings

sending the ball thrice to the crowd as Royals got a handsome total of 170 for four wickets.

Mohammad Amir claimed two wickets while Shahidul Islam and Robbie Frylink shared one wicket apiece.

Khulna lost their track very early on the way to chase Rajshahi's mammoth total. Nazmul Hossain Shanto returned to dugout in the 2nd ball of the innings before opening the account. His partner Mehidy Miraz was dismissed scoring two as KTs started to struggle in the middle to score. Shamsur Rahman and Rilee Rossouw took the radar of the game from then to change the scenario of the game. Their 74 runs' joint venture made it anybody's game. Rossouw left 22 yards scoring 37 runs to soar on top of the leading scorer of the event with 495 runs from 14 appearances. His teammate Mushfiqur Rahim is sitting next to him with 491 runs, who amassed 21 runs in the final.

Shamsur was the most successful batsman for KTs. His 52 off 43 contained few manufacturing shot to get four boundaries and two sixes. Khulna however, managed to post 149 for eight to concede the defeat.









Andre Russell, Kamrul Islam and Mohammad Irfan shared two wickets each for RRs. But it was Dre Russ, who hunted 14 wickets with the ball and piled-up 225 runs with the bat. But most importantly he led Rajshahi from the front throughout the tournament and named the Man of the Tournament. The Caribbean giant also adjudged the Man of the Match for his all-round performance in the final.





