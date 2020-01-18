KSA deports 109 more  BD workers





A flight of Saudi Airlines SV-804 carrying 109 Bangladeshi workers landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 11:20pm on Thursday.

With the fresh deportation, as many as 1,610 Bangladeshi workers were sent back from Saudi Arabia in the last 16 days of the month.

BRAC Migration Programme with the assistance of Expatriates' Welfare Desk provided all the emergency aids to the workers.

Shariful Hasan, programme head of BRAC Migration Programme, said a total of 24,789 Bangladeshis were deported from Saudi Arabia in 2019 and almost all of them returned empty-handed.









Earlier in 2019, a total of 25,789 Bangladeshi workers were deported from Saudi Arabia and most of them returned to the country empty-handed, Shariful said.





