China to build stronger ties with BD keeping ‘Mujib Year’ in mind





He said they are ready to embark on a new journey and take the

China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership to new heights taking the 45th anniversary as a great opportunity.

"China-Bangladesh relationship is now at its best time ever in history. We should never forget that our friendship was forged and nurtured by the older generations of our leaders," said the Ambassador.

Li Jiming was addressing the opening ceremony of "Happy Chinese New Year Gala 2020, 45th Anniversary of China-Bangladesh Friendship and Mujib Year" at the National Theatre of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the evening.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, who spoke at the function as the chief guest, highlighted various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He hoped the relationship will further be strengthened in the coming days.

With the guidance of two countries' leaders, the Chinese Ambassador said the bilateral cooperation in various fields has constantly made breakthroughs in 2019.

"Last year, China remained the largest trading partner of Bangladesh and our two sides have witnessed robust growth in trade," said Ambassador Jiming.

With an increasing rise of direct Chinese investment in Bangladesh, he said, various bilateral cooperation projects have been launched.

"In 2019, China-Bangladesh people-to-people and cultural exchanges underwent significant development. Over 37,000 Bangladesh tourists travelled to China and more than 5,000 Bangladeshi students studied in China," he said, adding that Chinese TV series have been showed on Bangladesh screens for the first time ever.

The Chinese Ambassador laid emphasis on enhancing the synergy between two countries' development strategies, jointly promoting Belt and Road Initiative, increasing mutual understanding and sharing of respective governance.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Premier Zhou Enlai visited Dhaka twice and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited China twice either.

"The seed of friendship was thus planted by the veteran leaders of our two countries long before diplomatic ties were established. It has now grown into a giant tree with deep roots and rich fruits," said Ambassador Jiming.

He said the year 2020 is the birth centenary of the greatest Bengali of all times, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The whole Bangladesh will celebrate the year as 'Mujib Borsho', and the Chinese Embassy will also implement initiatives to celebrate this significant event with our Bangladeshi friends to show Chinese people's highest considerations and respect toward this great man," he said.

Artists from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region presented a wonderful performance.

"They've travelled all the way from China to Dhaka to make tonight show possible," said the Ambassador.

He said Xinjiang has suffered from terrorism and extremism occasionally but nowadays, Xinjiang is a place with freedom and security. Last week, the Ambassador said Chinese people received the kind "Chinese New Year Message" from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In the message, she reviewed the time-honoured China-Bangladesh friendship over the centuries and looked ahead into the future.

Chinese New Year, commonly referred to as "Guo Nian (means celebrating the New Year)" is the most ceremonious and joyfully celebrated festival in Chinese culture.

He said for Chinese people all over the world, the Chinese New Year is not only the most prominent traditional festival, but also an important occasion for family reunion and celebration, usually celebrated with fireworks, dragon and lion dance, lantern show and riddle games.









Director of Xinjiang Art Theatre Li Yong was also present. -UNB





