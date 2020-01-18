Exhibition on Bangabandhu ends at Kolkata

KOLKATA, JAN 17: As part of the programmes for celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the five-day painting exhibition ended here on Friday.

Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata organized the exhibition titled 'Sonar Bangla Art-Camp-2020' at the 'Bangladesh Gallery' Mancha.

Several renowned artists from Bangladesh and India took part in the exhibition that began on January 12.

The concluding ceremony was attended by Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Mission in Kolkata Tawfique Hasan. -BSS