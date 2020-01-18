‘City polls date EC’s concern’

Home Minister Asaduz-*zaman Khan Kamal on Friday said the government has nothing to do with the Dhaka city polls date though it coincides with Saraswati Puja.

"Arranging polls to two Dhaka city corporations on the day of Saraswati Puja is an issue of the Election Commission (EC). It'll take decisions [on polls-related issues]," he told reporters at the 50-year anniversary of Sher-e-Bangla School and College in the capital's Madhubagh area. He said there is no fear of law and order deterioration surrounding the polls since the people and the law enforcement agencies are responsible. -UNB





