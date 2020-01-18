Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:20 PM
Home Miscellaneous

‘City polls date EC’s concern’

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Home Minister Asaduz-*zaman Khan Kamal on Friday said the government has nothing to do with the Dhaka city polls date though it coincides with Saraswati Puja.
"Arranging polls to two Dhaka city corporations on the day of Saraswati Puja is an issue of the Election Commission (EC). It'll take decisions [on polls-related issues]," he told reporters at the 50-year anniversary of Sher-e-Bangla School and College in the capital's Madhubagh area. He said there is no fear of law and order deterioration surrounding the polls since the people and the law enforcement agencies are responsible.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exhibition on Bangabandhu ends at Kolkata
Iran was spooked by reports of US F-35s when it downed airliner: Russia
‘City polls date EC’s concern’
Digital services bring qualitative changes in life: FM
BNP still reeling from ‘losses’ caused by past movements
3 to die for killing youth
Main accused Ratan confesses
Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft