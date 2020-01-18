Digital services bring qualitative changes in life: FM





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday said the introduction of digital services brought about qualitative changes in terms of providing services by reducing both time and cost."There is a need for cordiality between the service providers and receivers," he said adding that digital services ensure less hassle for all. Dr Momen made the remarks while addressing a seminar as part of "Digital Bangladesh Fair 2020" at Bangabandhu International Convention Center in the city.He said Bangladesh is giving much importance on economic diplomacy and public diplomacy in an effort to boost trade and investment, to diversify exports and create employment for Bangladeshi nationals abroad. He said Bangladesh's achievements made so far will be projected across the world in the next two-year by celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50th year of Bangladesh's independence. -UNB