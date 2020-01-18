Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:20 PM
Home Miscellaneous

Digital services bring qualitative changes in life: FM

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday said the introduction of digital services brought about qualitative changes in terms of providing services by reducing both time and cost.
"There is a need for cordiality between the service providers and receivers," he said adding that digital services ensure less hassle for all. Dr Momen made the remarks while addressing a seminar as part of "Digital Bangladesh Fair 2020" at Bangabandhu International Convention Center in the city.




He said Bangladesh is giving much importance on economic diplomacy and public diplomacy in an effort to boost trade and investment, to diversify exports and create employment for Bangladeshi nationals abroad. He said Bangladesh's achievements made so far will be projected across the world in the next two-year by celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50th year of Bangladesh's independence.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exhibition on Bangabandhu ends at Kolkata
Iran was spooked by reports of US F-35s when it downed airliner: Russia
‘City polls date EC’s concern’
Digital services bring qualitative changes in life: FM
BNP still reeling from ‘losses’ caused by past movements
3 to die for killing youth
Main accused Ratan confesses
Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft