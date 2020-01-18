Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:20 PM
Home Miscellaneous

BNP still reeling from ‘losses’ caused by past movements

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said their party is still struggling to recover from the 'losses' it suffered during its movements before and after the 2014 national election.
"As BNP is a liberal democratic party, no one should expect this party to stage a revolution. The party will move forward in its own fashion. We're always on a movement...we go to court, hold discussions, and join polls as part of our movement," he said.
Speaking at a roundtable discussion, the BNP leader also said they will move ahead together with people to hold a big movement, but they do not want to suffer a big blow like the 2015 one with any imprudent movement decision.
"We got experience during the movements of the 2014 election and in 2015. We're still finding it difficult to recoup the losses we suffered through the movements at that time," he observed.
Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad arranged the programme on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the polls at the Jatiya Press Club.
Fakhrul said frustration can be there among the leaders and activists of their party leaders and activists as they have long been subjected to repressive acts like killing, enforced disappearance and repression. "We must inspire them to move ahead."
He said people will take to the streets and be out in the field if proper political atmosphere prevails. "A huge number of people is now taking part in our processions centring the city corporation polls. We'll surely be successful if we can organise them and lead them to a movement."




The BNP leader also hoped that their party candidates will come out successful in the two city polls foiling all conspiracies. "We've taken part in the election to win it, not to get defeated."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exhibition on Bangabandhu ends at Kolkata
Iran was spooked by reports of US F-35s when it downed airliner: Russia
‘City polls date EC’s concern’
Digital services bring qualitative changes in life: FM
BNP still reeling from ‘losses’ caused by past movements
3 to die for killing youth
Main accused Ratan confesses
Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft