Hall confce of RU BCL on Feb 5

RAJSHSHI, January, 17: The hall conference of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Rajshahi University (RU) unit is going to be held on February 5, after four years.

Abul Bashar, the office secretary of RU BCL, confirmed the matter.

General Secretary of RU BCL Faisal Ahmed Runu said that as per the directives of central Chhatra League, the hall committee post-seekers will have to submit their bio-data within January 18 to January 30 to the office bearers.

On November 22, a conference of eight halls was held at the Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall ground where seven halls committee were announced.