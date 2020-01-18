

12th founding anniv of Udayan Dental College celebrated

As the chief guest, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton inaugurated the college's unanimous at Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Zilla Parishad auditorium.

Chaired by the Principal of the college Dr. Obaidur Rahman Chowdhury while Chairman of Udayan Dental College Anis Malek was present as the guest of honor.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Dental Society and Professor of Dhaka Dental College Dr. Humayun Kabir Bulbul, Chief Assistant Professor of Dental Unit of Rajshahi Medical College, Nahid Khurram Chowdhury, former student-adviser to Rajshahi University Golam Sabbir Sattar Tapu were present at the programme among others.

















