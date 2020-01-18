Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:20 PM
Home City News

First alumni reunion of RU Psychology Dept

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

RU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Abdus Sobhan inaugurates the opening session of first alumni of Psychology department at Dr. Muhammad Qudrat-i-Khuda Academic Bhaban on Friday. photo: observer

RU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Abdus Sobhan inaugurates the opening session of first alumni of Psychology department at Dr. Muhammad Qudrat-i-Khuda Academic Bhaban on Friday. photo: observer

RAJSHSHI, January, 17:  A two-day long first Alumni Reunion of Physiology department of Rajshahi University (RU) has begun on Friday with amid much enthusiasm and festivity.
Rajshahi University Psychology Alumni Association (RUPAA) hosted the reunion programme where more than one thousand including former and current students took part.
RU Vice Chancellor Prof M Abdus Sobhan inaugurated the opening session at Dr. Muhammad Qudrat-i-Khuda academic bhaban at 9am on Friday morning.
The former and current teachers and students of the department brought out a colourful rally in the morning marking the reunion. The rally marched the main street of the campus and ended Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium where a discussion meeting was formed.
 At the post-rally discussion, Prof Sobhan said, Psychology department is one of the oldest departments of RU. Over the past six decades, many well-known practitioners, psychologists, teachers, graduates have made a great role in building graduate every year. With this first reunion event, a bonding will be developed among all the new and ex-graduates which will play a leading role in building Bangabandhu's dream modern bangladesh.
Rajshahi University pro-vice-chancellors Professor Ananda Kumar Saha and Professor Choudhury M Zakaria addressed the programme as the special guests while Prof. Enamul Haque, head of the department and convenor of RUPAA was in the chair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hall confce of RU BCL on Feb 5
12th founding anniv of Udayan Dental College celebrated
First alumni reunion of RU Psychology Dept
PSE-NPS 2020 Summit kicks-off at KU
13.72 lakh tonnes of spicy crops expected in Rajshahi division
Man held for attempting to rape minor girl in Natore
A youth in Kurigram chases his dream
Amal Sen’s 17 death anniv observed


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft