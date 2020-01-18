First alumni reunion of RU Psychology Dept



RU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Abdus Sobhan inaugurates the opening session of first alumni of Psychology department at Dr. Muhammad Qudrat-i-Khuda Academic Bhaban on Friday. photo: observer

Rajshahi University Psychology Alumni Association (RUPAA) hosted the reunion programme where more than one thousand including former and current students took part.

RU Vice Chancellor Prof M Abdus Sobhan inaugurated the opening session at Dr. Muhammad Qudrat-i-Khuda academic bhaban at 9am on Friday morning.

The former and current teachers and students of the department brought out a colourful rally in the morning marking the reunion. The rally marched the main street of the campus and ended Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium where a discussion meeting was formed.

At the post-rally discussion, Prof Sobhan said, Psychology department is one of the oldest departments of RU. Over the past six decades, many well-known practitioners, psychologists, teachers, graduates have made a great role in building graduate every year. With this first reunion event, a bonding will be developed among all the new and ex-graduates which will play a leading role in building Bangabandhu's dream modern bangladesh.

Rajshahi University pro-vice-chancellors Professor Ananda Kumar Saha and Professor Choudhury M Zakaria addressed the programme as the special guests while Prof. Enamul Haque, head of the department and convenor of RUPAA was in the chair.















