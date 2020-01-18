PSE-NPS 2020 Summit kicks-off at KU



The Physiochemical Society of Europe (PSE) organized the summit in association with the Pharmacy Discipline of Khulna University.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque attended the inauguration ceremony of PSE-NPS 2020 summit as chief guest while Chief Patron of the conference and Vice Chancellor of KU Prof Mohammad Fayek Uzzaman in the chair.

A large number students of pharmacy discipline of KU, teachers, civil society members, officials of local government bodies, among others, also participated in the summit.

The summit focused on "Natural products for healthy living" to explore the prospects and challenges associated with research in natural products and dietary nutrition for the well-being of the society and the nation.









Organizers said NPS members comprising prominent scientists, noted educationists, researchers, academics, nutritionists, doctors, entrepreneurs and traditional health practitioners from abroad attended the summit.

President of PSE-NPS 2020 summit and Head of the Pharmacy Discipline of KU Prof Ashish Kumar Das delivered the welcome speech in the inaugural session of the summit.



