Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:20 PM
Home City News

PSE-NPS 2020 Summit kicks-off at KU

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent, Khulna

Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University Rear Admiral Mohammad Khaled Iqbal BSP, ndc, psc place wreath at the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Friday marking the "Mujib Year". photo: observer

Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University Rear Admiral Mohammad Khaled Iqbal BSP, ndc, psc place wreath at the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Friday marking the "Mujib Year". photo: observer

KHULNA, Jan 16 - A three-day Physiochemical Society of Europe -Natural Products Scientists (PSE-NPS) - 2020 summit began on Friday at Journalist Liakat Ali Auditorium of Khulna University (KU).
The Physiochemical Society of Europe (PSE) organized the summit in association with the Pharmacy Discipline of Khulna University.
Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque attended the inauguration ceremony of PSE-NPS 2020 summit as chief guest  while Chief Patron of the conference and Vice Chancellor of KU Prof Mohammad Fayek Uzzaman in the chair.
A large number students of pharmacy discipline of KU, teachers, civil society members, officials of local government bodies, among others, also participated in the summit.
The summit focused on "Natural products for healthy living" to explore the prospects and challenges associated with research in natural products and dietary nutrition for the well-being of the society and the nation.




Organizers said NPS members comprising prominent scientists, noted educationists, researchers, academics, nutritionists, doctors, entrepreneurs and traditional health practitioners from abroad attended the summit.
President of PSE-NPS 2020 summit and Head of the Pharmacy Discipline of KU Prof Ashish Kumar Das delivered the welcome speech in the inaugural session of the summit.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hall confce of RU BCL on Feb 5
12th founding anniv of Udayan Dental College celebrated
First alumni reunion of RU Psychology Dept
PSE-NPS 2020 Summit kicks-off at KU
13.72 lakh tonnes of spicy crops expected in Rajshahi division
Man held for attempting to rape minor girl in Natore
A youth in Kurigram chases his dream
Amal Sen’s 17 death anniv observed


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft