Man held for attempting to rape minor girl in Natore

NATORE, JAN 17: Police in a drive arrested a man for attempting to rape a minor girl from Bonbelgharia in Sadar upazila on Thursday night.

The arrestee is Masud, a resident of the village.

Quoting local people police said Masud took the class III student to a nearby pond assuring her of giving a fish Tuesday. Later, he tried to rape the girl after threatening her to kill with a knife, said Kazi Jalal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

Hearing screams of the girl, local people went to the spot and rescued the girl while Masud went into hiding.

On Thursday night, when people came to know that Masud is at his home they handed him over to police after giving a good thrashing . -UNB



