A youth in Kurigram chases his dream





Instead of running after a job, he dreamt of being a successful entrepreneur. Finally, he started farming Peking duck, also known as Beijing Duck for its familiarity in China, to see a great success.

Reza is now making a profit of Tk 3 lakh from his farm a month in addition to Tk 6 lakh he receives in profit annually from the three ponds which are used in duck farming.

His journey of becoming a self-dependent man began four years back through establishing a goat farm. He invested around Tk 8 lakh in it. It was launched with 150 goats but 75 of those died of a disease in the next six months, causing a loss of Tk 3 lakh.

However, failure in the first attempt could not stop him.

Learning about Peking duck farming on YouTube, he put in all efforts to materialise his dream through duck farming. But the Kurigram Duck Breeding Centre failed to provide him with Peking duck.

At one stage, he bought 200 egg-laying ducks from a Lalmonirhat farm and launched his own farm on one and a half acres of land. Three ponds were dug there to ensure proper farming.

Most amazingly, he made his own incubator machines with the help of YouTube tutorials. In the first phase, around 300 baby ducks were hatched out of the eggs at the farm after 28 days of incubation period.

Later, Reza made larger incubators with a capability of incubating 17,000 eggs.

It takes around Tk 35 to produce a baby duck while it is being sold at Tk 75. Now around 13,000 baby ducks are being produced each month in the farm that helped Reza earn Tk 3 lakh as profit by the time.

Customers from nearby districts, including Sylhet, Kishoreganj, Habiganj, Dinajpur an Lalmonirhat, are collecting baby ducks from his farm. Besides, Reza is selling incubator machines to interested farmers and helping them whenever is needed.

Abdul Karim, Reza's father, said other youths of the area are being inspired by his son's success. "They're coming here every day to learn the farming process."

Nazmul Huda, a young entrepreneur of the area, said the farm will create opportunities for more youths if the government extends necessary assistance.









Assuring of assistance, Dr Md Abdul Hai Sarkar, the district livestock officer, said the authorities would provide them with necessary support, including loan. -UNB





