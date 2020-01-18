Amal Sen’s 17 death anniv observed

NARAIL, JAN 17: The 17th death anniversary of Tebhaga Movement leader Amal Sen, also the founding president of Bangladesher Workers Party, observed on Friday.

To mark the death anniversary, Bangladesher Workers Party has chalked out elaborate programme including placing of floral wreaths at his tomb, discussion and cultural function.

Besides, a memorial meeting was held in Narail. Party President Comrade Rashed Khan Menon, MP, was present at the memorial meeting as the chief guest.

Amal Sen was a legend politician of this subcontinent. He spent 19 years in jail in a bid to realise rights of the people.

He died in Dhaka on January 17, 2003. -BSS







