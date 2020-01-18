Four more services of OSS centre to go online this month: BEZA





BEZA is now providing a total of 125 services under OSS centre. Out of the services, investors are getting 15 services through online.

Talking to this correspondent, BEZA Executive Member of the Planning and Development Ashoke Kumar Biswas said through adding the new four services, a total of 19 services will go online.

The services are Name Clearance and Certificate of Incorporation of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC), TIN of the National Board of Revenue and Building Occupancy certificate.

After launching the OSS centre in the last year, Ashoke Kumar Biswas, also additional secretary, said investors of the economic zones have been coming in the centre rapidly and they are satisfied on BEZA by getting quick services.

An official of BEZA informed that BEZA is going to establish own IT system under the 'Project for Promoting Investment and Enhancing Industrial Competitiveness in Bangladesh'.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is providing the technical assistance for establishing the IT system, he added. Office Representative of JICA Bangladesh Wataru Osawa said Information Technology (IT) should be utilized for ensuring quick and easy services of the OSS centre. So, BEZA is going to establish new IT system, he added.

He said Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) and some kinds of manuals have already been drafted by JICA consultant. But, time to time the manuals should be revised based on the actual demand of investors, he added.

Wataru Osawa said BEZA OSS centre is the single window service for the EZ unit investors to provide hassle-free services under one roof.

"It enables domestic as well as international investors to get relevant government services such as submission of regulatory documents and obtaining of necessary permits or approvals both online and offline.

BEZA OSS centre also welcomes to support and advice all the investors facing any issues on the business activities in Economic Zones," he added.

He said JICA is supporting BEZA for improving the doing business climate in the country by removing all barriers of starting a business.

Describing the one-stop service as a web-based one, Wataru Osawa said, previously investors had to apply physically and go door-to-door to meet all service providers to get permissions for getting utility connections and other services. -BSS

















