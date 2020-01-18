Video
22 dengue patients being treated at hospitals: DGHS

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Twenty six dengue patients, including 22 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.
Only one dengue patient was detected in the last 24 hours until 8am on Friday, which was nil on Thursday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed 164 deaths after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related deaths last year.
Last year, 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection that usually causes severe flu-like symptoms, including high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pain, and a characteristic skin rash.    -UNB


