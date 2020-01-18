ACC signs MoU with Oxfam





The new partnership with ACC marks a new chapter in Oxfam's relations with the government of Bangladesh, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Dr Dipankar Datta, Oxfam in Bangladesh's Country Director and A K M Sohel, Director General (ICT & Training), ACC signed the five-year MoU on behalf of their respective sides at the ACC head office in the city.

ACC Secretary Md DilwarBakth, Oxfam Business Development and Quality Director Mostafijur Rahman, Economic Justice and Resilience Lead Dr Khalid Hossain, Policy Advocacy Head SM Monjur Rashid, and other senior officials of both ACC and Oxfam were present at the signing ceremony. -UNB















