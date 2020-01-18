‘Made in Bangladesh’ expo in Qatar from Jan 28





A delegation, headed by Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, will attend the expo.

Other members of the delegation are State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Md Shakhawat Hossain, Director General-2 (Joint Secretary) of EPB Mahbubur Rahman, Project Director (Joint Secretary) of EPB Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Private Secretary to Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister (Deputy Secretary) Md Zahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Director of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Mahmudul Kabir Murad, Director of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Md Anwar Hossain and Senior Assistant Secretary of the Bangladesh Zones Authority (BEZA) Md Tanvir Hasan Ruman. -BSS















