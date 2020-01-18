BCL leader, 6 others held for stalking schoolgirl

RAJSHAHI, JAN 17: Police on Thursday night arrested seven people, including a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, allegedly for stalking a schoolgirl in Raighati area of Mohanpur upazila in the district.

The arrestees are Shahinul Alam Mithu, 24, president of Raighati union unit BCL and son of Osman Goni, Hossain, 20, Rana Hossain, 25, Mahfuzur Rahman, 19, Shafiul, 24, Arafat Islam Nahid, 20, and Harun-ur-Rashid, 45.

Officer-in-charge of Mohanpur Police Station Mostak Ahmed said Hossain has been stalking the girl for the past four months.

On Thursday, Hossain along with his accomplices assaulted her at Boral High School ground.

Police arrested them after the victim's father filed a case against them in this regard. -UNB









