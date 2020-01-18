Contraband cigarette seized at Ctg airport

CHATTOGRAM, JAN 17: Customs Intelligence in cooperation with a vigilance team of National Security Intelligence (NSI) here on Friday recovered 120 cartons of contraband cigarettes at Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram.

Airport sources said passenger Mohammad Shafiullah, a passenger and a resident of Hathazari upazila, landed at Shah Amanat International airport from Muscat by Salam Air with these cigars around 2:00pm yesterday. AC of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) Mohammad Readul Islam said 120 cartons of cigars were recovered from the passenger.







