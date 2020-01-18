Video
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:19 PM
Four killed in Ctg road crashes

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

At least four people were killed in separate road accidents in Chattogram on Thursday night and Friday morning.
A man and his nephew were killed in a road accident in front of Saddam Market in the city's Jatrabari area on Thursday night.
The deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, 40 and his nephew Salauddin, 23 of Bhuigarh in Fatulla of Narayanganj district.
Quoting local people, police said, the accident took place around 11:30 pm when a bus hit them while they were crossing a road, leaving them dead on the spot, said Ahmed Nawazi, sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station.
In another incident, two people were killed and 10 others injured on Friday as two buses collided head-on in Shantirhat area of Patiya upazila in the district.
The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.
Officer-in-charge of Patiya Highway Police Bimal Chandra Bhowmik said a bus of Shyamoli Paribahan collided head-on with another bus in Shantirhat around 10:45am, killing two people on the spot.




Six among the injured were taken to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), he said. They also seized the two buses from the spot, he added.


