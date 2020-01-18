Experts for conducting normal delivery at union level





Following the strengthening of safe delivery services at the UHFWCs, pregnant mothers can get all necessary services and modern facilities there round the clock for conducting normal delivery of babies at the union level, they said.

The health experts said this on Thursday at the workshop on 'Strengthening round the clock safe delivery services at the union health and family welfare centres' held at Zila Parishad Community Centre in the city.

The Department of Family Planning (DFP) organised the workshop under management of the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Services Unit of the Directorate General of Family Planning under the Ministry of Health and family Welfare.

Government officials and employees of different departments, union parishad chairmen and members, family welfare visitors, family planning inspectors, family welfare assistants, Imams, NGO executives of Sadar upazila participated in the event.

Chairman of Rangpur District Council Advocate Chhafia Khanom attended the day-long program as the chief guest with Deputy Director of the District DFP Dr Sheikh Md Saidul Islam in the chair.

Rangpur unit President of Bangladesh Medical Association Dr Delwar Hossain, Professor of Rangpur Medical College Dr Ferdousi Sultana, Medical Officer Dr Nabiul Islam, Deputy Director (Project) for Rangpur Dr Saidul Islam, Project Coordinator Anjuman Ara Begum, Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Rabisankar Mandal, Sadar Upazila Chairman Nasima Zaman Boby, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Israt Sadia Shumi addressed as special guests.

Programme Manager of the MCH Services Dr ABM Shamsuddin Ahmed moderated the workshop.

Dr Sheikh Md Saidul Islam said the government has strengthened round the clock safe delivery services at UHFWCs making all modern facilities available there for conducting normal deliveries at the union level to avoid unnecessary caesarean delivery.









The chief guest called upon the family planning service providers for ensuring normal and safe delivery with improved healthcare facilities at all UHFWCs to reduce maternal, neonatal and infant deaths for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) -BSS





RANGPUR, JAN 17: Health experts at a workshop have called for conducting normal delivery at union health and family welfare centres (UHFWCs) to avoid unnecessary caesarean delivery for betterment of both mother and baby.Following the strengthening of safe delivery services at the UHFWCs, pregnant mothers can get all necessary services and modern facilities there round the clock for conducting normal delivery of babies at the union level, they said.The health experts said this on Thursday at the workshop on 'Strengthening round the clock safe delivery services at the union health and family welfare centres' held at Zila Parishad Community Centre in the city.The Department of Family Planning (DFP) organised the workshop under management of the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Services Unit of the Directorate General of Family Planning under the Ministry of Health and family Welfare.Government officials and employees of different departments, union parishad chairmen and members, family welfare visitors, family planning inspectors, family welfare assistants, Imams, NGO executives of Sadar upazila participated in the event.Chairman of Rangpur District Council Advocate Chhafia Khanom attended the day-long program as the chief guest with Deputy Director of the District DFP Dr Sheikh Md Saidul Islam in the chair.Rangpur unit President of Bangladesh Medical Association Dr Delwar Hossain, Professor of Rangpur Medical College Dr Ferdousi Sultana, Medical Officer Dr Nabiul Islam, Deputy Director (Project) for Rangpur Dr Saidul Islam, Project Coordinator Anjuman Ara Begum, Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Rabisankar Mandal, Sadar Upazila Chairman Nasima Zaman Boby, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Israt Sadia Shumi addressed as special guests.Programme Manager of the MCH Services Dr ABM Shamsuddin Ahmed moderated the workshop.Dr Sheikh Md Saidul Islam said the government has strengthened round the clock safe delivery services at UHFWCs making all modern facilities available there for conducting normal deliveries at the union level to avoid unnecessary caesarean delivery.The chief guest called upon the family planning service providers for ensuring normal and safe delivery with improved healthcare facilities at all UHFWCs to reduce maternal, neonatal and infant deaths for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) -BSS