Death of newly married couple at DMCH

NARAYANGANJ, JAN 17: After receiving severe burn injuries from a newly-installed high voltage electric wire on Monday in Fatullah, a newly-married garment workers couple's struggle to survive ended tragically on Thursday morning at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).The deceased were identified as Mahabul Islam, 25, of Fulpur of Mymensingh and his wife Runia Akhter Khadiza, 20.AslamHossain, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Model Police Station, said Mahabul succumbed to his burn injuries at 4am while his wife Runia died at 6am at the burn unit of DMCH.Mahabul's maternal uncle Alim Uddin said that Runia got electrocuted when she came in contact with a 33,000 voltage electric wire on the roof while Mahabul also was electrocuted while trying to save her wifeFatullah BSCIC Fire Service members rescued them and admitted them to DMCH. -UNB