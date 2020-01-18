Chattogram students get 10 buses as PM’s gift





These buses will ply in the morning and evening shifts on two city routes and are expected to start their services from January 20 next, BRTC sources said.

All categories of students including government, private school, college and madrasha will have the opportunities to board the buses with a minimum charge of Tk 5 each for any destination.

Bus fares will be collected by an exclusive way through dropping in 'Satata Box' placed in front and back sides of the bus and every student will drop their fares by own initiatives in the box.

After the introduction of these school buses, the sufferings of the students', transportation costs and dependant on public transport will ease to maximum extents, common people opines.

Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Mohammad Ilias Hossain said that Prime Minister has presented 10 double-decker buses for the students and the PM is expected to inaugurate the service through video conference very soon.

No.1 route of these buses will start from Bahaddarhat to New Market via Badurtala, Muradpur, Chawkbazar, Goni Bakery, Jamal Khan, Cheragi Pahar, Anderkilla and Kotwali area. And the No.2 route buses will commence from Oxygen to Agrabad through Muradpur, GEC crossing, WASA crossing and Tigerpass.

BRTC sources said a total of Tk. four lakh fares are expected to be collected from the students but the estimated cost of expenditure for these buses is about 9 lakh taka per month.

It is learnt to fill up the deficit in running these buses, a deal was signed for 2 years with the GPH Isphat Ltd for advertisement package of Tk.1.20 crore per year.

Depot Manager of BRTC, Chattogram MJ Rahman and additional Managing Director of GPH Mohammad Almas Shimul has signed the deal in the meantime.

BRTC depot sources told the morning shift buses will start from 6:15am up to 12:15 pm and the evening shift buses will began from 4:00pm to 5:00pm every day except on holidays. -BSS

















