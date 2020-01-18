Video
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:18 PM
Road accident kills 2 bikers in city’s Uttara

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Two persons were killed when a bus hit their motorcycle in the city's Uttara area on Friday afternoon.
Of the deceased, one was identified as Liton, 35, resident of Gazipur district as the identity of another was not known immediately.
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost In-Charge Inspector Bachchu Mia said that the accident occurred when a speedy bus named 'Abhi Paribhan' hit a motorcycle from behind near Uttara (east) Police Station around 12:30pm, leaving both of the riders seriously injured.
They were rushed to DMCH where the duty doctors declared them dead, he added.
Police seized the bus and arrested its driver 'Sohel'.    -BSS


