Homecoming turns tragic for Bangladesh-origin American man  





Ruhul Amin, 34, son of Alim Uddin of Kurarbazar in Beanibazar upazila, was killed in a road accident while going home from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital after his return from the USA on Wednesday.

Before leaving the USA, he was in full excitement as he was going to meet his near and dear ones, especially his mother, after over two decades since he got settled in dream country USA when he was only 10. He had been to the USA with a relative who adopted him as his son.

While starting his journey to Bangladesh from John F. Kennedy International Airport, he made a post on his Facebook expressing his joy that he was going to meet his mother. But little did he know that he would return home dead.

The accident that took place at Madhabpur in Habiganj district around 8pm also left five other people injured, mostly his family members.

Ruhul's father, two younger brothers and a relative received him at Dhaka airport when he returned home with US green card.

Later, they started for Beanibazar in a microbus and the accident took place when their vehicle collided with a truck in Habiganj.









What was supposed to be a gala event for Ruhul's family as he was scheduled to get married during his six-week stay in Bangladesh has finally turned into a great tragedy!

A pall of gloom descended on his village as the tragic news travelled to the villagers. -UNB



BEANIBAZAR, JAN 17: He crossed the Atlantic to reach Bangladesh from the USA, but could not complete a 280-km journey from Dhaka to meet his mother in Beanibazar after long 24 years.Ruhul Amin, 34, son of Alim Uddin of Kurarbazar in Beanibazar upazila, was killed in a road accident while going home from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital after his return from the USA on Wednesday.Before leaving the USA, he was in full excitement as he was going to meet his near and dear ones, especially his mother, after over two decades since he got settled in dream country USA when he was only 10. He had been to the USA with a relative who adopted him as his son.While starting his journey to Bangladesh from John F. Kennedy International Airport, he made a post on his Facebook expressing his joy that he was going to meet his mother. But little did he know that he would return home dead.The accident that took place at Madhabpur in Habiganj district around 8pm also left five other people injured, mostly his family members.Ruhul's father, two younger brothers and a relative received him at Dhaka airport when he returned home with US green card.Later, they started for Beanibazar in a microbus and the accident took place when their vehicle collided with a truck in Habiganj.What was supposed to be a gala event for Ruhul's family as he was scheduled to get married during his six-week stay in Bangladesh has finally turned into a great tragedy!A pall of gloom descended on his village as the tragic news travelled to the villagers. -UNB