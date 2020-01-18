

Bumper production of winter vegetables



During the past few years the country witnessed remarkable increase in vegetable production. Credit goes to the people involved in vegetable farming. This is the full winter season and vegetables like gourd, tomato, cauliflower and various leafy vegetables are available in markets. Some vegetables are available almost throughout the year. Enterprising farmers are getting financial benefits by producing these vegetables. With the burgeoning of population in the country consumption of vegetables has also increased during the last few years.











For meeting the nutritional requirements of body intake of vegetables is a must. Even a person can survive on vegetables without eating fish and meat. But increase in production of vegetables is not everything. The growers and the consumers will have to be benefited from it. Since vegetables are perishable, it has to be preserved properly. If growers do not get due prices of their produce, frustration will grip them and it may lead to stoppage of vegetable cultivation. In that case, bumper output will be of no use.



If cold storages are set up in different areas of the country, growers will be able to preserve their vegetables and sell them at good prices. On the other hand, due to absence of good transportation facility vegetables cannot reach the outlying areas and consumers do not get them at fair prices. Middlemen cash in on such situation. If bank loan is available on easy terms and conditions, many may feel encouraged to set up cold storages. Banks and other financial organisations can play a vital role in this regard. Growing of vegetables aplenty will be an exercise in futility if consumers cannot take them safely.

Farmers should use compost fertiliser and environment-friendly device to control pests in the vegetable fields. Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) can take necessary measures in this regard. It is reassuring to note that being inspired by lucrative price of early varieties of winter vegetables, farmers have already exceeded the fixed farming target of the crop in all five districts of Rangpur agriculture region this season. Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said farmers have already cultivated winter vegetables on 38,336 hectares of land, higher by 1.67 per cent against the fixed farming target there.