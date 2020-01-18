Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 January, 2020, 8:18 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Hillocks razed at Comilla University

Published : Saturday, 18 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Dear Sir

Hills and mountains share around 11 per cent of the total land of the world, keeping world's surface stable. Simultaneously, hills protect us from different natural disasters. If these natural shields are intentionally destroyed, there will be nothing to keep balance in the nature. Sadly, some parts of the hillocks, as vast as a standard-size swimming pool, were unlawfully cut in the last month without even informing the Department of Environment (DoE) at campus premises of Comilla University. According to Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act 1995 (amended in 2000), cutting hills without having approval from the environment authorities is prohibited.
Multiple students at the university, seeking anonymity, alleged that the university authorities started cutting the hillocks around a month ago to establish a students' dormitory and manage space for the institution's first ever convocation. Around a hundred tractors were seen carrying soils of the hillocks out of the campus, they said, adding that they fear landslides on the campus for this action.
According to students and the staffs, the razing of hillock is being done under the direct instruction of the University authority. We hope legal actions will be taken against the people responsible for this misdeed.





Orhan Ahammed
Over email


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hillocks razed at Comilla University
Existence of Kashmiri language ‘Koshur’
The real US-Iran war will be fought on proxy battlefields
2019 was second-hottest year ever, more extreme weather ahead: WMO
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Public hospitals violate tobacco law
Winner takes all in climate crisis
The attacks on two Delhi universities reveal Modi’s targets: Muslims and their allies


Latest News
After 48 yrs, children trace their missing father
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissents: Fakhrul
7 men held with Phensedyl, arms
Rihanna, boyfriend Hassan Jameel call it quits
Somali army kills 16 Al-Shabab militants
WMP wants to bring ‘Wolbachia’ to Bangladesh to deal with dengue
Body of unidentified woman recovered
Two kids drown in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train
BNP spreading propaganda over EVM: Quader
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
China birth rate hits lowest level since 1949
Man, nephew killed in city road crash
EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader
Flight operations resume at HSIA
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt
109 more workers deported from KSA
6 BCL leaders among 7 sent to jail for harassing girl
Man kills daughter for not having son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft