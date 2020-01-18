Hillocks razed at Comilla University







Hills and mountains share around 11 per cent of the total land of the world, keeping world's surface stable. Simultaneously, hills protect us from different natural disasters. If these natural shields are intentionally destroyed, there will be nothing to keep balance in the nature. Sadly, some parts of the hillocks, as vast as a standard-size swimming pool, were unlawfully cut in the last month without even informing the Department of Environment (DoE) at campus premises of Comilla University. According to Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act 1995 (amended in 2000), cutting hills without having approval from the environment authorities is prohibited.

Multiple students at the university, seeking anonymity, alleged that the university authorities started cutting the hillocks around a month ago to establish a students' dormitory and manage space for the institution's first ever convocation. Around a hundred tractors were seen carrying soils of the hillocks out of the campus, they said, adding that they fear landslides on the campus for this action.

According to students and the staffs, the razing of hillock is being done under the direct instruction of the University authority. We hope legal actions will be taken against the people responsible for this misdeed.











Orhan Ahammed

Over email

