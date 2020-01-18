BSF detains BD youth at Porsha

PORSHA, NAOGAON, Jan 17: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) detained a Bangladesh national from the border area in Porsha Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Detainee Hashimuddin, 26, is the son of Moktar Hossen of Islampur Village in Sapahar Upazila of the district.

Locals said some cattle traders along with their cattle were crossing the Hanpania border early Thursday. At that time, BSF members chased them and caught Hashimuddin and took him in their custody, but others managed to flee the scene.